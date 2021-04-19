Ex-principal of La Martiniere dies of Covid complications

Former La Martiniere College principal Elton Stein deSouza on Sunday died of multiple organ failure compounded by Covid-19. He was being treated at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital.

Born in 1945, the former principal retired in 2011 after being at the helm of the school since 1993.

“He spent his entire, until retirement at La Martiniere, first as a pupil in Girls’ College, before being admitted as Resident Scholar at La Martiniere College.

He returned to teach at the College, rising to Housemaster, Second Assistant, Vice-Principal and Principal – a post he brought credit to for more than 20 years,” the school said in a statement.

It added, “His integrity, loyalty to duty and cheer shall always be remembered. His qualities of heart and head were well recognized. His empathy for those in his care: The Staff, the boys, the workers at La Martiniere set a benchmark for service to the College.”

DeSouza is survived by his sister, nephew, nieces, and their families. “Countless pupils whose lives he touched will remember him with fondness… As a man of God, prayers are requested for him, following the faith belief systems that all those known to him might follow,” said the school.

The institution said a memorial service would be held in the school chapel for its former principal after the government allows physical congregations. Several condolence messages were posted on social media after deSouza’s death was announced.