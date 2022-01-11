Ex-MP, kin held for murder of party colleague

BALRAMPUR police on Monday arrested former Samajwadi Party MP Rizwan Zaheer and five others, including his daughter and son-in-law, in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old local Samajwadi Party leader, Firoz Ahmed alias Pappu.

Firoz Ahmed, who joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) last October, was on his way home in Tulsipur on January 4 night when he was attacked by a group of men who slit his neck.

“The murder appears to be a fallout of political ambition and domination in the area,” said Superintendent of Police (Balrampur) Hemant Kutiyal.

According to police, Firoz was preparing to contest the Assembly election from Tulsipur seat, and Rizwan Zaheer (55), who recently returned to the Samajwadi Party from BSP, was also vying for the party ticket for his 33-year-old daughter Zeba Rizwan.

“Rizwan developed enmity with Firoz because of his rising popularity in the area and conspired with others to eliminate him,” Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Kunwar Prabhat Singh said.

Besides Rizwan Zaheer and his daughter, police have also arrested Zeba’s husband Rameez (40), and their three associates — Shakeel (42), Merajul Haq alias Mama (35), and Mehfooz (20).

Merajul Haq and Mehfooz were involved in the killing, while others were involved in the murder conspiracy, the Circle Officer said.

Police said that Rizwan Zaheer, a two-time MP and three-time MLA, has 14 criminal cases, against him. The criminal cases include those of murder and attempt to murder. During the last year’s panchayat election, police booked Rizwan for creating nuisance and invoked National Security Act (NSA) against him. However, NSA could not be confirmed against him after the Advisory Board did not approve it, said Singh, adding that Merajul Haq too has criminal cases against him.

Firoz Ahmed, a local businessman, had contested the panchayat elections as an Independent candidate, and later joined the SP in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav. His wife, Khekasha, is the chairperson of the Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat at present, a post held by Firoz earlier.

“During interrogation, Mehfooz admitted they were planning to kill Firoz for last one-and-a-half month and had made three attempts earlier, but failed. He said that Rizwan and others were unhappy with Firoz’s rising popularity and suspected that he may get the Samajwadi Party ticket to contest from Tulsipur constituency. Since Rizwan wanted to get the ticket for his daughter, they decided to eliminate Firoz,” said the Circle Officer.

Police said they have recovered weapons, iron rods, knives, and cellphones that were used in the crime from the accused.