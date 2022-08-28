Ex-MLC Haji Iqbal, three sons among 5 booked for ‘gangrape’

THE SAHARANPUR police have registered a gangrape case against five persons, including former BSP legislative council member (MLC) Mohammad Haji Iqbal alias ‘Bala’ and three of his sons.

Police said a 37-year-old woman has alleged that the accused were sexually harassing her and putting pressure on her to vacate a plot of land that she purchased.

The case was filed against five persons, including Haji Iqbal and his three sons – Afzal, Javed and Alishan – on Thursday. Haji Iqbal’s brother Mehmood has also been named in the FIR.

On Friday, the police arrested a close aide of Iqbal, identified only as Zeeshan, after his name cropped up during investigation.

“Except for Iqbal, all the other accused named in the gangrape case are lodged in jail [in connection with other cases],” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Suraj Kumar Rai.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for information leading to Iqbal’s arrest. He is an accused in 10 cases including fraud, extortion and rape, said Rai.

The police have seized properties of Iqbal and his associates, including his sons, worth around Rs 138 crore, under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the police, the woman complainant has claimed that she purchased a plot of land in Saharanpur. She later found out that the land was “illegally in the possession of Haji Iqbal and his associates.”

“The woman told us that in 2019, Iqbal called her to his residence to settle the dispute. When she went there, the accused allegedly gangraped her,” said a police officer. He added that since then, the accused had been sexually harassing her.

In April this year, an FIR was registered against Iqbal and six others, including his four sons, under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act at Mirzapur police station. Police said that a probe revealed mining mafia links and that Haji Iqbal and his aides, including his sons, amassed several properties through illegal means. Several properties belonging to Iqbal and his associates were found to be registered in the name of other persons. The police said they have so far seized around 170 properties of Iqbal and his associates, including family members, under the Act. “The seized properties are worth around Rs 138 crore,” said Rai. Sources said police are still in process of identifying properties of the accused.

Earlier, in October 2020, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lucknow zone, conducted searches after lodging an FIR against Iqbal and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case against Iqbal and his family members was filed on the basis of a criminal complaint filed by Serious Fraud Investigation Organisation and other FIRs registered by the CBI in illegal mining and sale and disinvestment of sugar mills. The ED alleged that during investigation, it was found Iqbal and his family members own more than 110 firms and most of these (companies) are shell companies having no business activities.