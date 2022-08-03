Ex-MLA’s murder: Bail plea of accused in eyewitness’ killing junked

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the bail application of Tej Paratap Singh alias Prince who has been in jail in connection with the murder of Ajit Singh – an eyewitness in the murder of former MLA Sarvesh Singh.

Ajit was gunned down on January 6 earlier this year in Gomti Nagar area. Ajit’s friend Mohar Singh was also injured in the attack. The same day, an FIR was filed after a complaint was filed by Mohar.

While rejecting the bail plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “The accused-applicant belongs to a gang of dreaded criminals. These accused have not allowed the trial to progress as till date the case has not yet been committed before the Sessions Court for trial as they have been taking adjournment on one pretext or the other. The prosecution apprehends that the injured eyewitness and the complainant, Mohar Singh, would also be eliminated if the accused-applicant and/or other accused are granted bail and they may go scot free.”

“Considering the nature of offence, evidence available on record and apprehension of prosecution of eliminating/destroying the evidence against the accused and the impact on the society of the crime, this Court without further commenting on the merit of the case does not find any ground to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail,” court stated in its order passed on July 29. According to Tej Pratap’s lawyer Durgesh Kumar Asthana, he is presently lodged at Lucknow district jail.

As per the prosecution, Ajit and Mohar were headed to a market in a car when they were attacked on January 6. While Ajit died on the spot, Mohar sustained gunshot injuries. “During the probe, police found that the murder was planned by gangsters Kuntu Singh alias Dhruv Singh and Akhand Pratap Singh. They had been threatening Ajit since the last two years and had warned him not to submit evidence in connection with the murder,” the prosecution added.

Sarvesh Singh was former MLA from Sagari seat and he was killed in Jiyanpur area of Azamgarh on July 19, 2013.

“Tej Pratap had driven the alleged shooters from Azamgarh to Lucknow and provided them shelter both before the murder and after the crime,” police said.