Ex-IPS officer Kavindra Pratap Singh appointed VHP’s Kashi prant chief

After being appointed Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Kashi Prant chief, retired IPS officer Kavindra Pratap Singh said his focus will be on promoting “unity in society” and inculcating “our culture and traditions” in the youths through ‘sanskaar shalas’.

Winner of the President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service, Singh retired as Inspector General last August.

“We (VHP) have been holding these meetings with our people where they are told about unity in society. Another thing is the ‘sanskaar shalas’ to inculcate our culture and traditions among youths. We need to tell them that they shouldn’t get influenced by Western culture, and instead follow our ideals. Also, the country must be served,” Singh told The Indian Express.

A native of Sonbhadra, Singh was born in 1962. He studied at Allahabad University where he completed BSC, MSC, LLB and LLM. He joined the UP Police in 1985 and was promoted to the Indian Police Force in 2002. He was posted in several districts of UP, including Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Mirzapur.

When asked why he joined the Hindu outfit, Singh replied: “I used to see how the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functioned. How it worked without making too much noise and tried to make people left behind to join the mainstream.”

“The important aspect that I was impressed by the VHP was that it always puts the nation first. When I was part of the police force, our responsibility was to maintain law and order and work towards controlling crime. There was a code of conduct. Now, I am free and can work for the society,” the retired officer added.