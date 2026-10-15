Ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal launches ‘Jan Neeti Bharat’, eyes 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal Thursday announced the name of her political party, Jan Neeti Bharat, and said she will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In an X post, Mittal posted a video saying that her party would put citizens at the heart of policymaking. “Politics rules over you. In Jan Neeti, you will be the ones who rule,” she said.

This comes nearly a month after she took voluntary retirement and announced that she would enter politics. At that time, the Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she wished to become the “voice” of those whose concerns seldom reach the corridors of power and that she would not contest “under any flag,” instead seeking public backing.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Mittal said she had needed time to weigh her decision after resigning. “I resigned from IAS and left many questions behind. This is a big task, and I was gathering courage. Today I have come to answer. What next? The answer is politics,” she said.

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Earlier, Mittal pointed to a series of failures she said had shaped her decision like schools sanctioned but never built, leased land never handed over, damaged roads that cost lives, and the uncertain future of students affected by examination paper leaks.

She recalled an inspection in Lahuria Dah in Mirzapur, where she served as district magistrate. She had assumed a woman she met there would ask for a pension or a house. The woman, who had no drinking water connection at home, asked for a school for her village instead.

Mittal said she sanctioned the school, yet construction had still not started three years later. “Tell me, what wasn’t available? Funds, rules, or approvals? Everything was available, but there was no intent,” she said, adding that she wanted answers about such invisible schools.