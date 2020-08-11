Ex-cop and Azam Khan aide arrested in Rampur

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity), 153 B (against national integration) and 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism).

Rampur police on Monday arrested jailed SP MP Azam Khan’s close associate and retired deputy superintendent of police, Aaly Hasan Khan, from outside the district collectorate campus. He was wanted in several land grab and cheating cases.

Police said that acting on a tip-off, they arrested Hasan when he was on his way to appear before a court in connection with a land grab case. There was a Rs 25,000 reward on his head , they added.

“Aaly Hasan would be produced before a local court tomorrow,” said Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Shogun Gautam.

Police claimed to have recovered an Aadhar card, a police identity card and a high court order — all “fake” — from him.

A total of 54 cases related to cheating and land grab charges have been lodged against Hasan at different police stations in Rampur. All but two cases were filed against him last year. Police said, in most of cases, he is a co-accused with Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur jail.

The latest case against Hasan was lodged on Monday after police recovered alleged fake documents from him.

