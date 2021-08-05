Ex-BSP MLA accused of arson joins BJP in UP

Former BSP MLA and history sheeter Jitendra Singh ‘Babloo’ joined the BJP here on Wednesday in the presence of the party’s UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and several senior party leaders. The move triggered a controversy as the former BSP MLA is one of the prime accused in the case of arson at the residence of Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2009. Joshi was the UP Congress president at the time.

Expressing shock, Joshi, who represents Prayagraj in Lok Sabha, claimed that Jitendra Singh might have hidden the facts from the BJP leadership, and said she would seek cancellation of his membership.

“I believe that he ( Jitendra Singh Babloo) kept the BJP leadership in the dark and joined the party since the doors of BJP are open to everyone all the time. I am sure that UP BJP president (Swatantra Dev Singh) was not aware of Babloo’s criminal background and that he was involved in the attack on my house. I will speak to the state (BJP) chief as well as national president (JP Nadda) to cancel his membership,” Joshi said.

“In July 2009 when my house was set ablaze in Lucknow, he (Babloo) was at the forefront and he was found guilty during investigations,” Joshi, who was in the Congress at that time, claimed, adding that charges have been framed against him.

The Lucknow residence of Rita Bahuguna Joshi was set on fire by masked men on July 15, 2009, after she had allegedly used derogatory words against then chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati. Jitendra Singh Babloo, then an MLA from Bikapur in Ayodhya, was allegedly among those leading the mob. Nearly two dozen policemen were also booked in the case for allegedly “facilitating the perpetrators” of the attack.