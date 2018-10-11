Ex-BSP MLA found dead at his home in Bulandshahr

Former BSP MLA Haji Alim, 52, was found dead in his house in Kotwali area of Bulandshahr, with a bullet injury to his head, on Wednesday. No suicide note was found.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahr) Pravin Ranjan Singh said the two-time former MLA was found dead by his family. “A licensed pistol was also found lying nearby,” he said, adding that evidence so far hinted at suicide but inquiry is on. Autopsy report is awaited.

