EVMs, DMs used to cheat in Bihar polls, be wary: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had done “nothing” to save lives in rain-related incidents and asked people to exercise caution against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and district magistrates (DMs) in the Assembly polls next year.

Speaking on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti at the SP office in Lucknow, Akhilesh said, “One can understand how much it rained yesterday (Thursday). Many lost their lives…many houses collapsed. In just one spell of rain, it has become clear that the government, which was supposed to make arrangements for this, has done nothing. Cars were floating on road. When so many people from the Vishwakarma community are here today, I am confident that this government will go.”

Persistent and heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has claimed at least 24 lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh also said: “We saw the election in Bihar and West Bengal. Did they cheat in Bihar election or not? The cheating in Bihar was done by EVMs (electronic voting machines) and DMs (district magistrates). But people of Bengal responded. We must be careful of EVMs and DMs and must make people aware.”

Akhilesh alleged that lies and rumours are being spread by BJP to mislead people. “These people (BJP) are those who cheat Dalits and people from backward communities. They want to finish the country’s identity of unity in diversity. They are after our culture of coexistence… For their selfish interests and to get power, they will do anything. We have to be very careful of them. Some will be small lies, while some will be bigger lies,” he said.