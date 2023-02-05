Every investor does homework, UP has identified 25 sectors, says CM Adityanath

Making a strong pitch for Uttar Pradesh as an investment destination while underlining that “every investor does homework” before moving in, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday that the state has identified 25 sectors, framed policies in line with ease of doing business, and worked on a plan to bring investment to each of its 75 districts, not just Lucknow and the National Capital Region areas.

As his government gets ready to host the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit from February 10-12 in Lucknow, Chief Minister Adityanath, in an interview to The Sunday Express, said, “Six years ago, no one wanted to come to UP (for investment). I am happy that in the same UP, every big investor and industrialist wants to invest now… every investor does homework before making an investment.”

Also in Political Pulse | Yogi Adityanath in Maximum City, combative MVA rakes up lost projects

“This is the first time that UP’s teams have gone across the world and started work to draw investment from global platforms. Not just in the IT and ITMS sectors, but we are going to take forward work in the sectors of biofuel, hydrogen energy, renewable energy, electric vehicle, food processing and new age technology. Investors have shown interest in each of the 25 sectors including education, medical and health. This is a good opportunity for UP and we are working on it,” he said.

He said his government has set a goal of getting investment more than the state GDP. Investment will no longer be confined to Lucknow and the NCR, he said, and every district will benefit.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

“The last time (previous Global Investors Summit), we had set a goal of investment equal to the state’s annual budget. This time we have set a goal of getting investment more than the state GDP. We are sure we will achieve this goal.”

Also Read | Yogi: Restore all places of worship desecrated in past

“It will be the first time that investment will not be restricted to Lucknow and NCR and will be made in all 75 districts of the state,” he said, adding that these would include districts in the Bundelkhand and Poorvanchal regions.

To facilitate investment, policies have been formed and reforms have been made for ease of doing business. To ensure investors are not inconvenienced, the government, he said, has provided online platforms like Nivesh Mitra, a single-window platform, the Nivesh Sarathi portal which monitors every Memorandum of Understanding, and the Incentive Monitoring System (IMS).

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that when the investor summit was organised in February 2018, MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore were signed. Work involving investment of around Rs 4 lakh crore had started on the ground despite the Covid-19 pandemic setback.

He said the general perception about UP had changed in the last five years and the “positive thought of development” was going to play a major role in establishing the state as an economic powerhouse.

Also Read | Govt pins hope on big ticket investments in data centres

“We have paid attention to law and order, infrastructure development, presented a model of good governance and carried out reforms, “ he said, adding that the focus was on creating jobs for youths and presenting UP as an ideal destination for investment as well as a development model.