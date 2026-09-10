Even kids’ nutrition used to be influenced by liquor mafia: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union MoS for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur at a stall during the inauguration of 9th National Nutrition Month, in Varanasi, Wednesday. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted previous state governments, alleging that even the supply of supplementary nutrition meant for children was once influenced by the “liquor mafia”, as he launched the ninth National Nutrition Month in Varanasi.

The chief minister alleged that ration supplies would not reach Anganwadi centres for three months at a stretch and that facilities such as safe drinking water, toilets and hot meals were also lacking.

The National Nutrition Month, which will be observed from September 9 to October 8, is focused on the nutrition, health and care of pregnant and lactating women, children, adolescent girls and their families.