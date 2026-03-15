Eunuch arrested in Chandauli for extortion bid from man accused of planting bomb at her house

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Police have arrested a 35-year-old eunuch for allegedly attempting to extort money from the family of a person accused of planting a bomb at her residence in Moharganj of Chandauli district last year. Police said the explosion was the result of an old dispute between Khushboo Kinnar and the accused involved in the blast.
“After collecting evidence, we have arrested Khushboo Kinnar in connection with the extortion case,” said Chandauli Circle Officer Sneha Tiwari.
The case has been registered at the Balua police station in Chandauli.
Following directions from senior officials, the investigation into the case has been transferred to the neighbouring Jaunpur district.
According to the police, a blast had taken place on December 21 last year at the three-storey house of Khushboo in the Balua area. No one was injured in the incident.
During the investigation, police reportedly found that the explosion had been caused by an explosive device planted by an accused who had an old dispute with Khushboo. Police also claimed to have recovered evidence indicating that gelatin rods were used to carry out the blast.
Police said the blast was linked to an old dispute involving two groups led by Abhishek Singh and Vikas Singh, who had longstanding differences with Khushboo. According to police, tensions between the groups had escalated over time. The accused allegedly orchestrated the blast sometime after being released from jail.
During the probe, police found the alleged involvement of the main accused, Vikas Singh, along with four of his associates in the incident. Based on information provided by the accused, the police claimed to have recovered a pistol as well as gelatin rods believed to have been used in the blast.
The incident had triggered widespread outrage in the area, with a large protest erupting in the city. Demonstrators blocked roads, disrupting traffic for a considerable time. A separate complaint was also filed in connection with the road blockade, causing traffic disruption and alleged misbehaviour with the police team that had reached the spot to clear the protest.
Recently, family members of the accused approached senior police officials and alleged that Khushboo had been harassing them and demanding money from them. Following their complaint, a case was registered and further investigation into the matter was initiated.
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