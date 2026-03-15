Eunuch arrested in Chandauli for extortion bid from man accused of planting bomb at her house

Chandauli police arrested 35-year-old Khushboo Kinnar for allegedly extorting the family of a man accused of planting a bomb at her home last year. The case has now been transferred to Jaunpur for further investigation. (File)

Police have arrested a 35-year-old eunuch for allegedly attempting to extort money from the family of a person accused of planting a bomb at her residence in Moharganj of Chandauli district last year. Police said the explosion was the result of an old dispute between Khushboo Kinnar and the accused involved in the blast.

“After collecting evidence, we have arrested Khushboo Kinnar in connection with the extortion case,” said Chandauli Circle Officer Sneha Tiwari.

The case has been registered at the Balua police station in Chandauli.

Following directions from senior officials, the investigation into the case has been transferred to the neighbouring Jaunpur district.