Etawah: Woman injured in clash with two men, FIR filed

Etawah police have lodged a case after two men got into a confrontation with two sisters, aged 19 and 22 years, on April 1 that left one of the women injured, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Bharthana, where all the four live.

Police said Nisha Bano sustained an injury near her eye that caused bleeding. In a video shared on social media, a woman believed to be Nisha, is seen crying and bleeding. The accused were identified as 20-year-old Erum, and Akram, 22. They were arrested on Saturday but were released on bail the same day.

SP Brijesh Kumar Singh said, “On April 1, a fight took place between some children and no information was received by the local police station. In the evening, Nisha Bano and her sister left for the market when Erum and Azhar were abusing each other. The girls thought they were abusing them. The brother of the girls also reached the spot, leading to a verbal confrontation. Two persons were arrested. We will take further action based on facts.”

Erum and Akram have been booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace).

Bharthana SHO Nagendra Kumar Pathak said, “If the girls file another complaint, we will add [more] sections to the FIR.”