Four minors die, two injured in a wall collapse in Etawah

Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Four minors were killed and two others injured after a wall collapsed in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Etawah DM, Avnish Rai, in a statement said that four children have died and compensation will be given as per norms, news agency ANI reported. The wall had collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area.
Uttar Pradesh | 4 minors died, 2 injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Etawah
4 children have died. Compensation will be given as per norms: Avnish Rai, Etawah DM pic.twitter.com/el26qwmQQc
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022