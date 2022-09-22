scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Four minors die, two injured in a wall collapse in Etawah

Etawah DM, Avnish Rai, in a statement said that four children have died and compensation will be given as per norms.

Police was seen at the site of the collapse. (ANI)

Four minors were killed and two others injured after a wall collapsed in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Etawah DM, Avnish Rai, in a statement said that four children have died and compensation will be given as per norms, news agency ANI reported. The wall had collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the area.

 

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:46:22 am
