Etawah poll violence accused appointed BJYM district chief

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, has appointed as its Etawah district chief an accused in a violence case that was registered after the panchayat block chief election on July 10.

BJP district president Sanjiv Rajput told The Indian Express on Sunday that 35-year-old Vivek Chaudhary, also known as Sanju, was appointed to the post on the evening before.

Chaudhary claimed that the case against him was part of a political conspiracy. He said, “I am innocent. I had nothing to do with the violence. On the day of the block pramukh elections, I had gone to the polling booth along with a woman voter, and was framed. If the police have videos of me indulging in any kind of criminal activity, then the videos should be made public. They have no evidence against me. If they can show me one video where I am seen holding even a stone, I am willing to face whatever action. I have been framed,” he added.

The police said on polling day, stone pelting and firing were reported from the district’s Barhpura block. Soon after, a video went viral on social media in which a policeman is heard saying over the phone, “Sir, they have brought stones. They have slapped me too. They brought bombs too – the BJP people, the MLA and district chief…” The officer in the video was identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad. On July 11, an FIR was filed against a BJP leader and around 125 unidentified people at the Barhpura police station in connection with the violence. BJP leader Vimal Bhadauria was among those named in the FIR.