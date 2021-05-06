Etah SP dies, got second vaccine dose a month ago

The officer was unwell since returning from Prayagraj, and even developed Covid symptoms.

A senior police officer in Etah district died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning despite having received the second vaccine dose over a month ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rahul Kumar,45, was a 2001-batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer and was posted in Etah as SP (Crime) in July 2019.

Kumar was exercising in the morning when he felt uneasy and was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Etah Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Umesh Kumar Tripathi. An antigen test revealed that Kumar had Covid-19, Tripathi added.

ASP Om Prakash Singh said Kumar’s elder brother, who was a lawyer, died of Covid-19 in Prayagraj on April 14. The officer was unwell since returning from Prayagraj, and even developed Covid symptoms. “Rahul went on home isolation… Rahul rejoined the force and was on duty on May 2 and 3 when counting of votes was done,” Singh added.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna said Kumar had completed his inoculation about one-and-a-half months ago.

According to officials, in April, an inspector posted in Kumar’s department died of Covid-19 even though he too had received both his vaccine jabs.