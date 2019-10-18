Etah: 15-yr-old girl shot at by ‘stalker’, one held

A man shot at a 15-year-old girl after allegedly stalking and making untoward advances at her at a village in Etah district on Wednesday. The man has been arrested, w hile the victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and is stated to be stable.

Advertising

Etah Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kumar Singh said the incident happened when the girl was on her way back home on bicycle after attending her tuition classes on Wednesday afternoon.

“The man started following her on a bike and even made untoward advances to stop her, but the girl kept cycling away. Later, he intercepted her and fired at her. The bullet hit the girl’s knee and she fell down, while the assailant escaped. Hearing the gunshot and her screams, the local residents reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital, while informing the police,” said the district police chief.

The man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder). “The accused was arrested soon

after the incident. He knew the girl, a student of Class X,” said senior sub-inspector (SSI) of the concerned police station.

Advertising

He added that they have recorded the statement of the girl and based on that more sections may be added to the FIR. “The victim told us that the accused was accompanied by two other youths and we are trying to identify them. Their names will be included in the FIR,” said the SSI.

Police have also recovered the countrymade pistol used in the crime, the SSI added.