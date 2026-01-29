Escape from Ayodhya jail: Two undertrials flee, 7 officials suspended

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from Ayodhya district jail after breaking a wall of their quarantine barrack, triggering a major security alert.

A routine head count at Ayodhya district jail on Thursday morning turned into a security scare when officials discovered that two undertrial prisoners were missing. Rushing to the quarantine barrack where the duo was lodged, they found a section of the wall was broken — the inmates had escaped.

Following the lapse, Director General (DG) of the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Department, P C Meena, ordered the suspension of seven jail officials including Superintendent U C Mishra, Jailor J K Yadav, Deputy Jailor Mayank Tripathi, a head warder and three warders.

ADG/IG Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar, confirmed the escape and said an extensive search is on to trace the inmates and that the DM and SSP were at the jail for an inquiry.