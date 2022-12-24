Ensure Xmas is peaceful and no conversions take place, says Yogi

Reviewing the law and order and the Covid-19 situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure that Christmas is celebrated peacefully in a “cordial atmosphere” and that no “religious conversions” take place.

During the meeting, the chief minister told officials to remember that their conduct is the basis of trust for the common man towards governance and that “public satisfaction will be the standard of excellence” of their performance.

Adityanath directed district magistrates to ensure that District Industry Centers inform local entrepreneurs about the newly introduced sectoral policies of the government. Asking officials to make efforts to improve Uttar Pradesh’s startup ecosystem, it was suggested that technical institutions like engineering colleges can serve as incubators.

Citing the example of the one-day Investors and Exporters Conference organised in Barabanki district recently, the CM directed that other districts should also organise similar events. To promote industrialisation, district magistrates were directed to make efforts to expand the existing land bank in their areas.

State officials have been told to be on alert following the rise in Covid-19 cases in other countries. District health officials have been asked to conduct “mock drills” under the supervision of the government to prevent the disease from spreading further.

“During the review meeting, the chief minister pointed out that while unauthorised use of loudspeakers at religious places was banned by the government, during his recent visits to a district, he saw that loudspeakers are being installed illegally again in some districts. Officials have been told to ensure that the rules for loudspeaker use are followed in public interest,” said an official.

Calling for raids against illegal liquor manufacturing, the chief minister also directed officials to ensure that policemen “who are addicted to drugs are not be given field responsibility” and that “they be identified and terminated from service”.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that preparations for Magh Mela in Prayagraj be completed on time.

Advertisement

Maintaining that the event would be a rehearsal of Kumbh 2025 which would be organised in Prayagraj, officials were asked to maintain dialogue with seers and kalpavasis.