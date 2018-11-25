Ensure safety of Muslims during VHP meet: Babri Masjid Action Committee convener

BABRI Masjid Action Committee convener has written a letter to the state Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Home Department fearing tensions arising from the VHP and Shiv Sena programmes in Ayodhya on Sunday and the day after. He also demanded that central security forces, including RAF, CRPF, BSF, be deployed in the area so that any kind trouble can be avoided.

“The political leadership of the state government may collude with the demonstrators. It is up to the state government officials to ensure that status quo is maintained at the disputed Babri Masjid site,” said Zafaryab Jilani, the convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee, in a letter addressed to state Chief Secretary, Anoop Chandra Pandey. A copy of the four-page letter citing the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court rulings has also been sent to the principal secretary, Home, Arvind Kumar and DGP OP Singh Friday.

“The order of the Supreme Court clearly indicates that any kind of violation of its order may result in contempt proceedings against the officers. They will also be held responsible if for their negligence or collusion any effort is made to change the status quo of any portion of the entire acquired area of the disputed site in Ayodhya,” stated the letter.

“There is no doubt that the event is being organised for political motive. This is being done keeping in mind the ongoing assembly elections in five states and also to prepare ground for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” said Jilani, adding that he demanded that central security forces be deployed in Ayodhya.

“The Muslims in the area are extremely disturbed and feeling quite unsafe apprehending serious threat to their life and property on the occasion. I am confident that the officers of the state government will take adequate security measures and ensure safety of the residents in Ayodhya, especially Muslims,” said Jilani.

“Security forces in large number are required to be posted on both sides of the road passing through Ayodhya so as to ensure that demonstrators may not succeed in indulging in any kind of destruction and killing of innocent persons as was done in 1992,” said Jilani.