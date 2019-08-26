Ensure plastic ban or face action: UP govt to officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said strict action would be taken against officials if it was found that banned plastic was being sold in any area of Lucknow from next month.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said he would inspect the areas in the city to ensure the implementation of the plastic ban.

After Saturday, strict action will be taken against any police station incharge, civic official, commercial tax officer, magistrate and circle officers of the state capital if sale of the banned plastic was seen in their areas, Awasthi said.

As per the government’s order, plastic having thickness less than 50 microns has been banned with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and 6 months jail for violators.

The additional chief secretary asked senior officials to submit a compliance report on the plastic ban.

“A compliance report on plastic ban has been sought from the Lucknow district magistrate, municipal commissioner, senior superintendent of police, secretary of the pollution control board and assistant commissioner, commercial tax,” Awasthi said.

He said the officials had also been asked to inform traders and the people about the plastic ban.