Ensure immediate vaccine procurement, Allahabad High Court tells UP govt

The Allahabad High Court on Friday observed that obtaining vaccines through tenders “is a long-drawn process” and directed the state government to find ways to ensure “immediate procurement of vaccines” so that the entire population of Uttar Pradesh can get vaccinated with complete doses within three-four months.

The court made the observation after it was informed that by government counsel that government had already floated global tenders for acquiring vaccines from the global market.

A Bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar then said that tender is a long process and “if we run late in vaccinating large number of population in the state, we may lose the real desired result of vaccination”.

The court said that as a large number of people were getting infected every day and the scientists feel that the “third waive is almost at the door steps of India, it is necessary that Government should enter into direct dialogue with vaccine producers with the help of Indian Diplomats in those countries”.

“We must remember that in the context of Covid-19 virus unless every individual is protected, no one is safe,” said the high court.