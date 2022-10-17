scorecardresearch
Ensure every festival is celebrated in peace: Yogi

He also directed them to make sure that firecracker shops and warehouses are away from the population. Maintaining that shops selling fireworks should be in open places, the CM said licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to such vendors should be issued in time.

Reviewing the law and order situation in the state ahead of the upcoming festive season, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed senior administration and police officials to make all efforts to ensure that every festival is celebrated in peace and harmony.

In a meeting held through video-conferencing and attended by divisional commissioners, additional director generals of police (zonal), police commissioners (Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Varanasi and Lucknow), superintendents of police and municipal commissioners among others, the CM said anti-social elements who try to disturb law and order needed to be dealt with strictly.

In a statement, the government said the CM also directed that traditional cattle fair organised during Dadri Mela in Ballia stands postponed due to the lumpy virus infection in milch animals. He asked them to inform livestock owners about the decision on time and make people aware about prevention of the lumpy virus.

In the meeting, Adityanath also directed that uninterrupted power supply should be provided during the festivals in rural and urban areas. There should not be any complaint of unnecessary power cuts, he added.

He said extra vigilance needed to be maintained since a small incident blow into a bigger dispute due to negligence.

“Prepare a traffic plan according to the needs of each city so that market visitors do not get stuck in traffic jams. Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas. Police must conduct patrolling on foot in the evening,” the statement read.

Due to untimely heavy rains recently, nearly 15 lakh people in 15 districts were affected, he said, adding that there should be no delay in relief work in the flood-hit areas. Relief operations should be intensified by posting nodal officers for every village, he said. If an area is waterlogged, livestock should be shifted to safer places with adequate arrangements for fodder at these sites, he said. He also warned the officials against the possibility of spread of viral diseases like dengue, cholera, diarrhea and malaria due to floods or waterlogging. “Arrangements have been made in all hospitals for the treatment of sick people. Prepare a report on the availability of doctors and medicines available by conducting a survey of all health centres.  Comprehensive sanitation, sanitisation and fogging should be done, ” the statement said quoted the CM.

