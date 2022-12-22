Ensure Covid protocols at night shelters: UP Govt

Following reports of surging Covid-19 infections in China over the past few weeks, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed its officials to ensure that Covid protocols like social distancing are followed – especially at night shelters – in the state.

The government recently directed municipal corporations and officials to set up night shelters for the poor and the homeless in the wake of the dipping winter temperatures.

The guidelines mandate adherence to the Covid protocol, sanitization of shelters and social distancing. A government spokesperson said that officials have been directed to regularly update details of the night shelters on the Google link of the Uttar Pradesh Local Bodies Directorate daily. “The idea is to ensure that arrangements are being monitored through quick identification of shelters and their locations,” the spokesperson said.

Government officials said that restrictions would be increased if further instructions are received from the state health department. As per the guidelines, any person found sleeping in the open must be provided proper accommodation at the nearest night shelter.

Officials have been directed to make arrangements for distribution of blankets among the poor and homeless. Along with this, arrangements should be made to set up bonfires at public places in urban areas.