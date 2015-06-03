Enrolled 10 lakh new members in last one year: ABVP

ABVP office-bearers said enrolling 10 lakh students as members in one academic session has happened for the first time.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of RSS, has claimed that it has added around 10 lakh new members in the last one year — taking the total number of student members to 31.75 lakh across the country.

ABVP national secretary Anjali Chauhan said while there were around 22.37 lakh members in 2013-14, during the membership drive of 2014-15 academic session, the figure has reached the 32-lakh mark.

Among the states, maximum membership, 5.83 lakh, was recorded from Karnataka, followed by 4.4 lakh in Telangana, 4.10 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, 4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh, 3.04 lakh in Rajasthan, 1.01 lakh each in Gujarat and Bihar and around one lakh in Maharashtra, she added.

ABVP office-bearers said enrolling 10 lakh students as members in one academic session has happened for the first time. In 2013-14, 2.5 lakh new members were added while the rate of registration of fresh members was 1 to 1.5 lakh earlier.

The membership data was presented during the ABVP national executive meet held in Aurangabad from May 27 to 29. “Hard work by workers and other initiatives like introduction of online membership facility helped in increasing the membership. We are also going to launch a helpline number to facilitate membership through SMS,” Anjali said.

When contacted, Dharampal Singh, ABVP’s organisation secretary in UP, Dharamapal Singh, said that the BJP government at the Centre had created a favourable atmosphere for the students’ wing’s expansion. He added that issues raised by ABVP have been entertained by Union HRD Ministry.

“The ABVP has made various organisational changes, including increase in the number of office-bearers in states. This facilitated focused activities and expansion of the organisation… ABVP currently has its organisational units in around 1,500 educational institutions in UP.

The target for the next one year is to increase it up to 4,500 institutions, including engineering and management colleges,” said Singh.

