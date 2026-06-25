Enough grounds for FIR in Ram Temple donation case: VHP

The UP government said the SIT will continue the probe and submit the complete report after 15 days.

A day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the preliminary report on the alleged misappropriation of funds and valuables donated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday demanded an FIR and a day-to-day hearing of the case.

Following the controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations, the VHP has also postponed its annual management committee meeting scheduled to start in Ayodhya on Wednesday due to “inevitable circumstances”. All the top functionaries of the VHP participate in the meeting where key organisational decisions are taken.

Speaking to The Indian Express, VHP international president Alok Kumar said, “Based on the news that appeared in the media about extracts from the SIT report, it can be said that there are enough grounds to file an FIR in the matter.”