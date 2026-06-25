Enough grounds for FIR in Ram Temple donation case: VHP
Following the controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations, the VHP has also postponed its annual management committee meeting scheduled to start in Ayodhya on Wednesday due to “inevitable circumstances”.
Following the controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations, the VHP has also postponed its annual management committee meeting scheduled to start in Ayodhya on Wednesday due to “inevitable circumstances”. All the top functionaries of the VHP participate in the meeting where key organisational decisions are taken.
Speaking to The Indian Express, VHP international president Alok Kumar said, “Based on the news that appeared in the media about extracts from the SIT report, it can be said that there are enough grounds to file an FIR in the matter.”
Kumar said that extracts of the SIT report that appeared in the media say that in the CCTV camera footage, some people can be seen embezzling money and their names, too, have surfaced. “So, no further fact-finding is required for lodging an FIR. An FIR should be lodged earlier, investigation should be expedited and a chargesheet filed, and the case should be heard on a day-to-day basis in a fast-track court,” he said.
The building which houses the counting centre. (Express photo by Shyamlal Yadav)
“Whoever has done this (embezzlement) should be punished. Ram bhakts will not get peace until the culprits are sent behind bars. We want maximum punishment for them,” Kumar said.
Sources said the SIT report contains a summary of the findings and recommendations made by the SIT. According to sources, the report is believed to highlight alleged lapses, inadequate supervision, and negligence in the maintenance, handling, and counting of donation money and valuables. The UP government said the SIT will continue the probe and submit the complete report after 15 days.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More