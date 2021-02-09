Ending mafia culture to pave way for progress: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said youths of eastern UP will no longer have to migrate to other states for jobs after industrial clusters along the expressway are built.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government has been working to destroy the “mafia culture” especially in Ghazipur and Azamgarh for the development of the Purvanchal region.

He said the under construction Purvanchal Expressway has brought “a ray of hope” for residents of Azamgarh who were denied houses on rent elsewhere three-four years ago because of the city’s image.

The chief minister was inspecting the expressway — aimed to connect the Purvanchal region with Lucknow and the National Capital Region — in Ghazipur, Azamgarh and Sultanpur. He said his government is trying to complete the main expressway by March 31, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it in April.

“People used to feel intimidated even by the name of Azamgarh… Houses were not rented out to its people,” Adityanath told a gathering in Azamgarh, adding that the image of the city will improve once the expressway is completed.

“Now, Uttar Pradesh will be known for development. It is a significant state as part of the Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat (one India, great India) goal. And there is no place for mafia in this new India’s Uttar Pradesh…People who create hurdles in the development of Purvanchal, the government is strongly working to destroy the mafia culture,” he said in Ghazipur, to which gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari belongs.

The chief minister said youths of eastern UP will no longer have to migrate to other states for jobs after industrial clusters along the expressway are built.

In Azamgarh, which is represented by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Parliament, Adityanath said he wants to build a university here but the project has been stuck due land acquisition hurdles, and asked people to think about it.

Claiming that the expressway will be completed in record fewer than three years despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said the project will become a model for the country and the world.

“Our endeavour is to complete the main expressway by March 31… When Prime Minister Modi inaugurates this expressway, the entire world will see that despite the Covid pandemic, this expressway has been completed in fewer than three years. This model of development will become the attraction for the entire country and the world,” he said in Azamgarh.