Encyclopedia on Nath sect to be ready soon, Gorakhpur varsity V-C tells Adityanath

TO PRESENT a roadmap to develop the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University as a world-class institute, university Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday at the Gorakhnath Temple. The two discussed important matters, including launch of new courses and opening of new institutes and centres in the university, the university said.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the V-C presented his roadmap to the CM to make Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath Shodhpeeth a global institute and apprised that the encyclopedia on Nathpanth would be ready soon.

Singh said that world-class education and facilities would be provided in the university through the proposed new centres and institutes under the National Education Policy.

The university has planned to start an institute of Multi-Disciplinary Sciences and has proposed eight centres, covering disciplines such as genetics, bio-informatics, aquaculture, bio-resources, climate change, data science, information security, food technology and packaging and instrumentation.

The Chief Minister assured the V-C of all possible help and support in the launching of new courses, institutes and centres in the DDU Gorakhpur University.

The V-C said the effort was aimed at attract students from other states and also from foreign countries which will help the DDU Gorakhpur University in its bid to perform better in NAAC accreditation and NIRF ranking.

