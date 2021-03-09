Empowered women make the state powerful: Yogi Adityanath

Launching the second phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ – a campaign on women safety — on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that “empowered women make the state powerful”.

Addressing an event to mark the occasion, the CM said the question remains why there was discrimination against women and could solutions be found by remaining confined to the formality of holding programmes on the day. He also honoured 15 women from various fields.

“There is a lack of awareness regarding crimes against women, and therefore, the government has begun the expansion of women helpline to all 75 districts from just four districts. Helpline number 181 has also been integrated with others to make it more effective. Our government is also working on taking the ‘Safe City’ project to provide a fear-free environment to women,” Adityanath said.

He said that after implementing the ‘Safe City’ project in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Prayagraj, it will now be extended to Meerut, Kanpur, Aligarh, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Saharanpur. He said that while 218 fast-track courts have been set up for cases related to crimes against women, CM Suposhan Yojana is being implemented to provide nutritious food to kids.