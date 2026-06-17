Embezzlement row: SIT questions people linked to Ram Mandir management, donation handling process under scanner

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday questioned several people associated with the temple management, including those involved in the handling and accounting of donations and valuables offered by devotees.
The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S. and Neelratan Kumar, Special Secretary in the Finance Department as members, had arrived in Ayodhya on Monday and has continued its investigation over the past 24 hours.
Sources said the team is examining records related to donations received at the temple and scrutinising the entire process of counting, bookkeeping and depositing funds. The investigators have also sought details of officials, employees and other individuals involved in managing donations and maintaining accounts, it is learnt.
The probe is focused on verifying procedures followed in receiving, counting and depositing offerings made by devotees, sources said.
The state government has constituted the SIT after allegations of irregularities in the handling of donations and valuables at the temple surfaced, with Opposition parties mounting an attack on the government over the issue.
On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress demanded a judicial inquiry, arguing that an independent probe is necessary to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence in the management of temple donations.
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav questioned the government’s handling of the issue, alleging that attempts were being made to divert attention from the allegations of misappropriation. Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who had first raised the issue, would continue to seek answers and accountability, she said.
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The party has alleged that gold, silver and diamond ornaments donated by devotees were replaced with fake items and that thefts worth crores of rupees has taken place.
Also, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai of purchasing land worth Rs 24 crore, saying that a parcel of Nazul land valued at Rs 3 crore was acquired at a significantly higher price.
He demanded greater transparency in the Trust’s financial dealings, questioning the handling of funds linked to the temple project.
The Trust, however, has not publicly responded to the allegations.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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