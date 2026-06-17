Embezzlement row: SIT questions people linked to Ram Mandir management, donation handling process under scanner

The party has alleged that gold, silver and diamond ornaments donated by devotees were replaced with fake items and that thefts worth crores of rupees has taken place.

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday questioned several people associated with the temple management, including those involved in the handling and accounting of donations and valuables offered by devotees.

The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S. and Neelratan Kumar, Special Secretary in the Finance Department as members, had arrived in Ayodhya on Monday and has continued its investigation over the past 24 hours.

Sources said the team is examining records related to donations received at the temple and scrutinising the entire process of counting, bookkeeping and depositing funds. The investigators have also sought details of officials, employees and other individuals involved in managing donations and maintaining accounts, it is learnt.