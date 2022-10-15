Elusive gangster held in a police encounter in UP’s Moradabad

After days of relentless pursuit, Uttar Pradesh police Saturday morning arrested the elusive gangster, Jaffar, after an alleged encounter at the Pakwarha police station area of Moradabad district. Jaffar, 40, a native of Kakar Kheda village in Moradabad, was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

According to police, the police team laid a trap at the Kailsa road crossing in Pakwarha area, based on a tip-off. As soon as he was spotted, the criminal opened fire at the team, officials said.

In retaliation, the police also fired at Jaffar and he suffered a bullet injury on his left leg. A police constable was also injured in the incident. Jaffar was rushed to hospital, and his condition is said to be stable, police said.

“Jaffar has been arrested after an encounter. Police are yet to question him in detail,” said Shalabh Mathur, DIG, Saharanpur Range.

The reward on Jaffar’s head was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh Thursday, a day after six UP policemen got injured while chasing him to Uttarakhand. Two of them suffered bullet injuries in the crossfire between Jaffar’s associates at Udham Singh Nagar and the UP police.

The wife of a local BJP leader was also killed in Wednesday’s firing after ‘locals’ in the Bharatpur area of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, allegedly attacked the UP Police team. Jaffar was taking shelter in a house in the area.

Jaffar was wanted in a case of illegal sand mining lodged at Uttar Pradesh’s Thakurdwara station in September. As he remained elusive, the UP police declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him.

The UP police claimed that when they entered the house Jaffar and his associates attacked and also opened fire at them. They also alleged that the assailants snatched their service weapons and fired at them. In the clash, Gurpreet Bhulla, wife of local BJP leader and block chief Gurtej Bhullar, was shot dead and six police personnel of Moradabad police suffered injuries. Udham Singh Nagar police reached the spot and sent the injured persons to hospital. However, Jaffar allegedly escaped from the spot, they said.

The next day, the UP police lodged an FIR against Jaffar and 35 unidentified persons at Thakurdwara police station in Moradabad on various charges, including attempt to murder. The police claimed to have identified four assailants who had attacked the police team in Udham Singh Nagar.

The injured policemen are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad and doctors stated that their condition was stable.

In connection with the death of Gurpreet Bhulla, Udham Singh Nagar police registered an FIR against unidentified policemen of Thakurdwara police station in Moradabad.