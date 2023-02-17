Elephant tramples 2 women, child to death during religious procession

Two women and a five-year-old boy were trampled to death when an elephant went berserk during a ‘kalash yatra’ (religious procession) at Mohammadpur Mafi village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kaushlaya Devi (46), her grandson Krishna and their neighbour Kanti Devi (55), police said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The procession was being taken out by residents of the village.

The elephant attacked Kaushlaya and Krishna around 3pm when she was offering food to the animal, it was learnt. Kanti Devi, who came to their rescue, was also attacked.

Forest Department officials were informed about the matter after which a team arrived at the village. They tranquilised the animal that was kept nearly 2 kilometres from the village.

“One of the two elephants brought to the yatra went berserk. We are yet to trace owner of the animal,” said Gorakhpur Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Awasthi.

No FIR has been lodged into the matter so far, he added.

Chiluatal Station House Officer Jayant Kumar Singh said the incident occurred when the yatra was about to start. The police said the residents were taking out the ‘kalash yatra’ on the first day of ‘Shri Laxman Narayan Mahayaga’ being held at the village from February 16 to February 24.

Advertisement

People try to control the elephant, which turned violent, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (PTI) People try to control the elephant, which turned violent, in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (PTI)

The villagers said the elephant lifted Kaushlaya with its trunk, threw her on the ground and trampled her along with Krishna to death. Soon after the attack, the animal ran towards another side of the village before it was tranquilised.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.