scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Electronic ticketing system introduced for real-time monitoring of UPSRTC buses

“The new Android-based electronic ticket system for UPSRTC buses has not only ensured convenience of passengers but has also enabled real-time monitoring of the buses,” said a government spokesperson. 

UPSRTC buses, UPSRTC bus services, Uttar Pradesh State Regional Corporation, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsUPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar said the updated data of the buses operated by the corporation is being received through the Android-based ticketing machine.

The state government on Sunday said it has introduced an Android-based electronic ticketing system for buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Corporation (UPSRTC) which will help in monitoring them in real time.

“The new Android-based electronic ticket system for UPSRTC buses has not only ensured convenience of passengers but has also enabled real-time monitoring of the buses,” said a government spokesperson.

“On directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UPSRTC is dedicatedly moving towards digitisation of services for the benefit of the citizens,” he added.

UPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar said the updated data of the buses operated by the corporation is being received through the Android-based ticketing machine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

“Moreover, important real-time information including the number of passengers, and revenue collected is being made available to the headquarters on a regular basis,” he said.   He added that the step will be instrumental in providing services to citizens through digital means.

More from Lucknow

He said the move would improve the quality of services and transparency in operations. “Also, the reservation facility for the general category buses of UP Roadways has commenced from November 1,” Kumar added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 05:04:20 am
Next Story

Regulatory loopholes may end up favouring bigger players: Experts

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement