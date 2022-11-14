Electronic ticketing system introduced for real-time monitoring of UPSRTC buses

The state government on Sunday said it has introduced an Android-based electronic ticketing system for buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Corporation (UPSRTC) which will help in monitoring them in real time.

“The new Android-based electronic ticket system for UPSRTC buses has not only ensured convenience of passengers but has also enabled real-time monitoring of the buses,” said a government spokesperson.

“On directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UPSRTC is dedicatedly moving towards digitisation of services for the benefit of the citizens,” he added.

UPSRTC Managing Director Sanjay Kumar said the updated data of the buses operated by the corporation is being received through the Android-based ticketing machine.

“Moreover, important real-time information including the number of passengers, and revenue collected is being made available to the headquarters on a regular basis,” he said. He added that the step will be instrumental in providing services to citizens through digital means.

He said the move would improve the quality of services and transparency in operations. “Also, the reservation facility for the general category buses of UP Roadways has commenced from November 1,” Kumar added.