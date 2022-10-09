scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Five electrocuted, two injured after Eid-e-Milad procession in UP’s Bahraich

Four of the victims were children. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed senior officials to monitor the situation.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar with other police personnel visits the Masupur village where five people, including three children, died after coming under the grip of a high tension line of electricity, in Bahraich (PTI photo)

Four children and an adult died and two others were injured after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district early on Sunday after an Eid-e-Milad (Barawafat) procession they participated in ended at around 2 am, the police said.

The victims were residents of Bhagdwa village and the deceased children were aged between 10 and 17 years, officers added. The injured, aged 17 and 18, are undergoing treatment at a hospital with doctors stating that their condition is critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district magistrate and senior police officers to monitor the situation.

According to officers, the deaths are believed to have occurred around 4 am. Superintendent of police (Bahraich) Keshav Kumar Choudhary told mediapersons that as per the families of the deceased, after the Barawafat procession ended at around 2 am, some youths took a handcart fitted with iron pipe to the neighbouring Masupur village which falls under Nanpara police station limits. In Masupur, the iron pipe allegedly collided with a high-tension wire on the roadside, electrocuting them.

The victims’ families have refused to hand over the bodies for post-mortem, the police said. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:26:28 pm
