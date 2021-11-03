Election Strategy BJP banking on three-tier set-up for poll preparation

The BJP has set up a three-tier structure in Uttar Pradesh comprising two central teams and one from the state unit, to ensure the effective monitoring and coordination of organisational and poll-related programmes in the run-up to next year’s Assembly elections.

The leaders deputed by central leadership have been asked to categorise those associated with the party and others who can help it during the campaign, and hold meetings with each group. Sources said such meetings are to be held at every level — from regional to the Assembly.

To streamline the campaign, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh has placed general secretaries in charge of the regional units of Awadh, Braj, Kashi (Varanasi), west UP, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. National leaders who are part of the BJP’s central election team have also been assigned regions. Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal will work in the Braj region while MoS for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has been assigned Awadh. MoS for Education Annapurna Devi has been assigned Kanpur, while Rajya Sabha members Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur are in charge of Varanasi and Gorakhpur. Former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu is in charge of western UP.

The ruling party has also appointed six co-in-charges under BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh who is the central leader in charge of the BJP’s state organisation. Among them are Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia who has been assigned western UP, and Bihar MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia who is in charge of Braj.

BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar has been assigned Awadh while the party’s co-treasurer Sudhir Gupta has been handed the responsibility for Kanpur. BJP national secretary Arvind Menon has been assigned Gorakhpur while former Gujarat MLA Sunil Oza is in charge of the organisation in Varanasi.

Sources said Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, who is part of the central election team led by his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan, will supervise the media cell.

“All the in-charges and co-in-charges both from organisational and election teams have held at least one meeting at the regional level. Further meetings were held at the district level in some regions. Those leaders will visit each Assembly constituency in the assigned region,” said a BJP leader.

Another leader added, “All three teams will have to monitor same organisational and poll preparation-related work. Election in-charges and co-in-charges have to be more focused on poll-related activities such as electoral rolls and panna pramukhs, and connect with potential BJP voters. When such senior leaders from other states interact, it raises the morale of local workers. In some regions, co-in-charges have spoken with those district and mandal-level workers who are upset with state office-bearers and local administration.”