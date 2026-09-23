‘Election Commission exposed, we saw it in UP’: Akhilesh on Express investigation

The SP chief further linked the issue to his earlier allegations about the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (Express File Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday said the differences and objections raised by election officials during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise had raised questions not only over the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) but also over recent electoral outcomes and governments formed during this period.

His remarks came after The Indian Express reported that two of the Election Commission of India’s three members had objected, on record, at least 14 times in 10 months to decisions taken without their knowledge.

Referring to this report, he said, “Election Commission expose ho gaya hai. Humne ise Uttar Pradesh mein bahut kareeb se dekha hai (The Election Commission has been exposed. We have seen it very closely in Uttar Pradesh).”