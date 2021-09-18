EC transfers out 28 police personnel from Muzaffarnagar ahead of UP polls

Updated: September 18, 2021 3:00:43 pm
A total of 28 police inspectors, including 11 station house officers, posted in Muzaffarnagar for more than three years, have been shifted to other districts, an official said on Saturday.
According to Preetinder Singh, DIG, Saharanpur range, the order came on Friday on the directive of the Election Commission, which stated that police officers cannot remain posted in the district going to polls if they have served in the same place for at least three years.
The police personnel were transferred to Shamli and Saharanpur districts from Muzaffarnagar, the DIG said.
Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-