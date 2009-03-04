Election Commission on a 2-day visit to UP before LS elections

The Election Commission of India is arriving here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to review the arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections in UP.

Soon after their arrival,Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami and the two Election Commissioners  Navin Chawala and S Y Quraishi  will hold a meeting with representatives of political parties.

Chief Electoral Officer A K Bisnoi said the commission would hold a meeting with officers,including the range IGs,the DMs,the DIGs and the SPs,besides the chief secretary,the DGP and home department officials on Thursday.

The commission will also hold a separate meeting with top officials,including the Chief Secretary,Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP. In the evening,the commission will address a press conference. On Friday morning,the commission will leave for Patna.

