Thursday, June 14, 2018
Election Commission on a 2-day visit to UP before LS elections

Written by Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: March 4, 2009 2:17:01 am
The Election Commission of India is arriving here on Wednesday on a two-day visit to review the arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections in UP.

Soon after their arrival,Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami and the two Election Commissioners  Navin Chawala and S Y Quraishi  will hold a meeting with representatives of political parties.

Chief Electoral Officer A K Bisnoi said the commission would hold a meeting with officers,including the range IGs,the DMs,the DIGs and the SPs,besides the chief secretary,the DGP and home department officials on Thursday.

The commission will also hold a separate meeting with top officials,including the Chief Secretary,Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP. In the evening,the commission will address a press conference. On Friday morning,the commission will leave for Patna.

