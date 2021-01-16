scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Elderly scrap dealer held for 'raping' 2 girls in Meerut

By: Express News Service | Meerut | January 16, 2021 8:01:36 pm
A 70-year-old scrap dealer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping two girls, aged between seven and eight years, inside his shop at a crowded market in Meerut district on Friday evening.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused.

According to police, the elderly man had lured the two girls into his shop where he raped them one by one. Later, a crowd gathered in front of his shop after hearing the cries of the minors. One of the victims also managed to run out of the shop and narrated the incident to the crowd. People tried to catch the accused, but he managed to escape, they added.

Following the incident, police had taken the family members of the accused into custody to mount pressure on him. Later, they tracked him down and arrested him, said police.

“We have lodged an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested in the morning today and has been sent to jail,” said the area police station in charge.

