Eight year old raped in Amethi, critical: Cops

The girl was going to a nearby shop when a person came on a cycle and abducted her. (Representational Image) The girl was going to a nearby shop when a person came on a cycle and abducted her. (Representational Image)

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in Amethi on Monday, police said Wednesday.

The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later referred to the King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow where her situation is critical.

“On Monday around 4 pm the girl was going to a nearby shop. According to the complaint, she was going through a road parallel to a dry canal when a person came on a cycle and abducted her. He took her to an abandoned place around 2.5 km from there and sexually assaulted her,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Musafirkhana police station Paras Nath Singh said.

“After sexually assaulting the girl the person even brought her back and left her at a distance of around half a kilometre from her house. She somehow went back to her house and narrated the whole incident,” he said.

Later in the evening, an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim was then taken to a nearby Community Health Centre from where she was referred to Lucknow,” SHO added.

The official added that they are investigating the matter and working towards the identification of the accused.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App