Eight-time BJP MLA Mahana elected UP Assembly Speaker unanimously

Eight-time MLA and veteran BJP leader Satish Mahana (61) was unanimously elected the speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

Thanking all the members for their “support”, Mahana spoke about the need for the public representatives to act accordingly. “Ours is the biggest assembly of the country. Therefore, an attempt should be made to ensure that both the treasury benches and the opposition work in tandem for the better functioning of the government,” he said after taking the oath of office.

The Kanpur legislator also spoke about the significance of the media and social media in the contemporary scenario.

Also Read | In Yogi Cabinet 2.0, newcomers get important portfolios

“It is the duty of the government to implement public welfare schemes and it is the responsibility of the opposition to point out shortcomings. Both the ruling party as and the opposition run the government in co-ordination,” said Mahana after taking oath of office. He appealed to all the members to create such an environment in the Assembly that helps in development of the state for the next five years.

Congratulating Mahana for his new role, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the 61-year-old’s role in the government’s previous tenure. Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, the CM said, “In the first week of March, missiles were being launched against each other. But we saw that people never tolerate negativity. They accept only those who are progressive.”

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Mahana. “I hope that if the new speaker he goes on a foreign tour he would not forget the opposition leaders and would not just take along those from the “right” (treasury benches),” he said in a lighter vein.