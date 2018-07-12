Eight killed, three hurt in accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Eight people died on the spot and the three injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Kanpur. (Representational Image) Eight people died on the spot and the three injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Kanpur. (Representational Image)

Eight people were killed and three others injured Wednesday when a car rammed into a container parked on the side of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj.

The injured were sent to Kanpur’s Hallet hospital where the condition of one of them is critical. According to police, all the deceased and injured were residents of Rajasthan’s Alwar and were on a religious trip to Naimisharanya in Sitapur.

“The accident took place on the expressway near Banpura village at around 4 am when a Bolero car with 11 passengers rammed into the container parked of the side of the road. Eight people died on the spot and the three injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Kanpur,” Station Officer (SO) at the Tirwa police station, Shailendra Kumar Mishra, said.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra Prasad (36), Anil Kumar (22), Khayali Ram (70), Santosh Devi (52), Sunita (32), Vidya Devi (60), Shalu (11) and Rajendra Kumar (38).

The injured are Bolero driver Pappu (40), Ankit (10) and Sahil (6), among which the condition of Sahil is critical.

