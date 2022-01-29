scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Eight booked for ‘disrespecting’ flag on R-Day

🔴 Station House Officer of Kakrauli Sunil Sharma said the accused, who work in the electricity department, hoisted the national flag on their office premises on Republic Day.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
January 29, 2022 3:25:26 am
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh latest news, man booked for disrespecting flag, Republic Day latest news, indian expressPolice learnt about the incident after a video was circulated on social media.

Eight people have been booked for allegedly disrespecting the national flag at a function at Tewda village in Muzaffarnagar on Republic Day. No arrests have been made. Police have also invoked the Epidemic Disease Act against the accused.

Police said they played music on high volume and draped a three-wheeler with the Tricolour. In the video, the accused are seen sitting on the national flag and touching it with their legs, said Sharma.

