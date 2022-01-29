Eight booked for ‘disrespecting’ flag on R-Day

January 29, 2022 3:25:26 am
Eight people have been booked for allegedly disrespecting the national flag at a function at Tewda village in Muzaffarnagar on Republic Day. No arrests have been made. Police have also invoked the Epidemic Disease Act against the accused.
Police learnt about the incident after a video was circulated on social media.
Station House Officer of Kakrauli Sunil Sharma said the accused, who work in the electricity department, hoisted the national flag on their office premises on Republic Day.
Police said they played music on high volume and draped a three-wheeler with the Tricolour. In the video, the accused are seen sitting on the national flag and touching it with their legs, said Sharma.
