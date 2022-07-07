ED questions Azam son, to call wife next

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded the statement of Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam in a money laundering case. Abdullah, who was recently elected from Suar Assembly seat in Rampur, was summoned by the ED to join the probe.

The ED had filed a case against Abdullah’s father and senior SP leader Azam Khan in connection with the transfer of funds to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust that runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan is the university’s founder and chancellor.

“Abdullah’s statement will be continued to be recorded tomorrow (Thursday),” a senior ED official said, adding that Azam’s wife, Tanzeen Fatima, will also be called to join the probe and record her statement. The ED has already questioned Azam Khan in connection with the case.

Last year, the ED issued notices to around two dozen people in connection with the case. Most of those served with notices are from Rampur and had reportedly donated to the Trust. The Central government agency suspects that several people who donated to the Trust received government contracts for construction works and supply of goods and materials as “kickbacks”. The ED had also sent letters to Rampur district administration and police seeking information about Azam Khan, his Trust and the university. It is to be noted that after being lodged in jail for almost two years, Azam Khan was released in May this year after he got bail in over six dozen cases. On February 26, 2020, Khan, his wife and son surrendered before a local court in Rampur in connection with a case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

Since the BJP came to power in 2017, as many as 81 cases were registered against Azam Khan on various charges, including land grabbing, cheating and criminal trespass at different police stations in Rampur. In some cases, Azam’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were also booked. As many as 41 cases were lodged against Abdullah and 32 against Fatima Tanzeen. Tanzeen Fatima got bail in December 2020 and Mohammad Abdullah was released in January.