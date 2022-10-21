scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

ED attaches Mukhtar Ansari’s properties in money laundering case

According to the ED, the money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

mukhtar ansariMukhtar Ansari, five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday attached seven immovable assets of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a money laundering case against him and his family. The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, are worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value) while their circle rate at the time of registration was Rs 3.42 crore.

Ansari, a former BSP leader, was booked by the agency last year for alleged money laundering on the basis of multiple cases registered by UP police related to land-grabbing and illegal businesses operated by him and his gang members.

The five-time former MLA is currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. He was last questioned by the ED in 2021. In August this year, the agency raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow. The agency had questioned Afzal Ansari in the case in May.

According to the ED, the money laundering case against Mukhtar Ansari stems from multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police, besides two FIRs lodged against a partnership firm called Vikas Constructions that was run by his wife, two brothers-in-law and other people. “The company was used for constructing godowns on public and government land after encroaching on them. The godowns were constructed in Mau and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh. Vikas Construction was being run by Afshan Ansari, who is wife of Mukhtar Ansari and her two brothers Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, a person identified as Ravindra Narayan Singh, and Zakir Hussain,” the ED said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...

“Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a charge sheet in one of the FIRs registered at Mau in which all the partners of the firm (Vikas Construction) have been named as accused,” the agency said.

More from Lucknow

The ED said during investigation, they have found that rent of Rs 15 crore was collected by Vikas Construction from the Food Corporation of India by renting out godowns illegally constructed by encroaching public/government land at Mau and Ghazipur districts. “This rent was further used to purchase immovable properties in the name of Vikas Construction and Afshan Ansari. Further investigation to trace out the remaining process of crime is under progress,” the ED said.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:26:09 pm
Next Story

Trans-Tasman rivalry: A battle between the favourites and underdogs

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement