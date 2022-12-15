ED gets 10-day remand of ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari in PMLA case

A local court in Prayagraj on Wednesday sent jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 days’ police custody remand of Enforcement Directorate which is investigating a money laundering case lodged last year against him and his family members. A five-time MLA, Mukhtar is currently lodged in Banda district jail in connection with other cases.

On Wednesday, Mukhtar was brought to a court in Prayagraj in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The ED had already arrested his son Abbas Ansari and his brother-in-law Atif Raza in the same case. The two are in judicial custody. Abbas Ansari is MLA from Mau.

“The Enforcement Directorate had moved an application in court seeking police custody remand of Mukhtar Ansari for 14 days to question him in the case. The defence counsel objected over agency’s application. Later, the court passed the order and sent Mukhtar to 10 days police custody,” said District Government Counsel, District Government Counsel, Gulab Chand Agrihari. Starting Wednesday, Mukhtar’s police custody will continue till December 23.

The agency had sought police custody remand for questioning Mukhtar in the case. The ED claimed that it needed Mukhtar’s custody to cross-check evidence collected against him and also to verify it while questioning Abbas Ansari and Atif Raza, said an officer.

Last month, the ED had arrested Abbas Ansari when he came to record his statement before the agency. ED had claimed that Abbas was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the agency in its investigation. ED officials alleged Abbas was not giving replies to “specific questions”.

A day after Abbas’s arrest, the agency also arrested Raza soon after he was released from jail after being granted bail in another case. The agency claimed it had arrested Raza because despite several summons issued to him to join the investigation, he was not cooperating.

On the basis of an FIR registered by the UP Police, the ED had last year registered a case against a firm, Vikas Construction. During investigation, it came to light that Abbas got money from the firm on several occasions. He also purchased property from the company, which is believed to be run by Mukhtar’s family members and others.

Officials said it is alleged that Vikas Construction constructed godowns on public and government land after encroaching the plots. “So far, it is found that the firm had constructed godowns in Mau and Ghazipur districts of Uttar Pradesh,” the agency said.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who has been behind bars for the last 17 years, has won the Assembly election five times from Mau.

He won thrice while being inside jail. Mukhtar did not contest the 2022 Assembly election. His son Abbas Ansari contested from the seat on a Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket and won.

As per Uttar Pradesh Police records, there are 59 cases registered against Mukhar and 11 of them were lodged in the past four years. Mukhtar has been convicted in two cases this year.