Economic Offences Wing set to file chargesheets against Louise Khurshid, two others

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of UP Police, which is probing 17 cases lodged against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s wife Louise and two others for alleged embezzlement of funds released by the Centre for disabled persons, has got the state government’s nod to file chargesheets in 12 of the cases.

The accused were allegedly involved in misappropriation of funds through the Dr Zakir Husain Memorial Trust. On March 28, the EOW had sent investigation reports to the state government seeking permission to file chargesheets. “On Wednesday, I received a letter from the state government giving permission…During investigation, Louise Khurshid, project manager of the trust, Pratyush Shukla, representative of the trust and Athar Farouqui, its secretary, were found to be allegedly involved,” said Director General, EOW, R P Singh.

Shukla passed away while the investigation was going on. Singh said the chargesheet would be filed under IPC sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 479 (property mark), 120-B (conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach). “Investigation in five other cases lodged in Farrukhabad, Etah, Aligarh, Rampur and Bulandshahr districts are pending. We will complete the probe soon,” he added.

