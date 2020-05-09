Economic Measures: To boost economy, key policies under review

With lakhs of migrant workers returning to the state and the government promising to generate 15 lakh jobs for them, the CM asked for simplifying rules for industries so that they could create more employment opportunities. With lakhs of migrant workers returning to the state and the government promising to generate 15 lakh jobs for them, the CM asked for simplifying rules for industries so that they could create more employment opportunities.

Days after it brought an ordinance exempting industry from labour laws for the next three years, the UP government is now planning to make changes in several of its economic policies to help the state wade through the crisis brought by the over a month-long lockdown.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who chaired a meeting of senior officials here on Thursday, directed them to make changes in the existing policies to boost investment.

With lakhs of migrant workers returning to the state and the government promising to generate 15 lakh jobs for them, the CM asked for simplifying rules for industries so that they could create more employment opportunities.

At the review meeting, officials made presentation of different policies, including the Industrial and Employment Promotion Policy 2017, UP Warehousing and Logistics policy 2018, UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017 and UP Electronics Policy 2020 among others.

Delay in taking decisions was a hurdle in attracting capital investment, the CM said, adding that accordingly, prompt decisions should be taken while amending the policies.

It is to be noted that the UP government, earlier this week, amended its excise policy to increase liquor prices – from Rs 5 to Rs 400 — in order to mop up the shortfall in its revenue following the lockdown. While approving the ordinance for changing labour laws last Wednesday, the government had said that the step was “aimed at reviving and boosting various businesses and industries” because they have more or less had come to a halt due to the national lockdown arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday said around 70,000 workers have returned from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in 56 trains.

Chief Minister Adityanath has once again appealed to migrant workers to not return on foot and to remain patient. “The CM has made an appeal to labourers to not to start their journey on foot, bicycle or two-wheelers to their homes for the sake of their health and safety,” said the statement. “There are 79 trains on their way to the state carrying workers from different states… and by Saturday, they will reach their respective destinations,” added the statement.

—With PTI Inputs

