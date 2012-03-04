EC orders unveiling of elephants,Maya statues

After the end of the seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday,the Election Commission of India directed the UP Chief Secretary to uncover the statues of Chief Minister Mayawati and elephants across the state.

UP Chief Electoral Officer Umesh Sinha said,The EC has directed to uncover the statues as the polling for Assembly elections in the state concluded today.

The EC had on January 8 ordered for covering the statues of Mayawati and elephants installed in public places at government expense.

Following the directives of ECI,the district administration of Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar had covered 11 statues of Mayawati and 414 statues of elephants the political symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in various memorials,parks and Gautam Buddha University. In Lucknow,three memorial structures were closed for public entry as three statues of Mayawati were inside.

Chief Ministers statues were covered with plywood whereas statues of elephants were covered with curtains and polythene.

In Lucknow,statues has been covered mainly at Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal,Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Prateek Sthal,Samajik Parivartan Dwar,Gomti Vihar Khand-1,2 and 3; Kanshiram Smarak Sthal,Kanshiram Green (eco) garden,Bauddha Vihar Shaniti Upvan on VIP road,Regional Park Smriti Upvan on Kanpur Road. Most of these memorials had been closed for public entry.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar,statues of Chief Minister had been covered inside Gautam Buddha University,Bhimrao Ambedkar Park in Badalpur and Noida Park.

After the EC directive to covering statues in January,the BSP had objected over no covering of leaders and symbols of other parties. EC had then asked the government to give details of statues of other living political leaders and symbols of parties erected at public places at government expense. The UP government,in its reply on January 18,informed the EC that no such statues or symbols were found during the verification across the state.

